Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 06:00 Hits: 2

On this week’s show: New research suggests male sex hormones may be behind more deadly coronavirus infections in men, and using DNA-barcoded bacterial spores to mark and track vegetables

Read more https://www.sciencemag.org/podcast/why-men-may-have-more-severe-covid-19-symptoms-and-using-bacteria-track-contaminated-food