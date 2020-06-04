Fluorescence bioimaging: Near-infrared fluorescence imaging of living subjects

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:16 Hits: 2

Scientists can monitor biomolecular processes in live tissue by noninvasive optical methods, such as fluorescence imaging. However, the fluorescent dyes used for that purpose are often rather unstable, and photobleaching, lack of specificity, and poor pharmacokinetics are recurrent issues. Scientists have now developed a molecular shield that stabilizes near-infrared fluorescent dyes and enhances their functionality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200604111625.htm