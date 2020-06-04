The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fluorescence bioimaging: Near-infrared fluorescence imaging of living subjects

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Scientists can monitor biomolecular processes in live tissue by noninvasive optical methods, such as fluorescence imaging. However, the fluorescent dyes used for that purpose are often rather unstable, and photobleaching, lack of specificity, and poor pharmacokinetics are recurrent issues. Scientists have now developed a molecular shield that stabilizes near-infrared fluorescent dyes and enhances their functionality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200604111625.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version