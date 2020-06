Articles

Thursday, 04 June 2020

Mangrove trees -- valuable coastal ecosystems found in Florida and other warm climates - won't survive sea-level rise by 2050 if greenhouse gas emissions aren't reduced, according to a new study. Using sediment data from the last 10,000 years, an international team estimated the chances of mangrove survival based on rates of sea-level rise.

