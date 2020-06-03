Rivers help lock carbon from fires into oceans for thousands of years

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 14:05 Hits: 0

The extent to which rivers transport burned carbon to oceans - where it can be stored for tens of millennia - is revealed in new research. The study calculates how much burned carbon is being flushed out by rivers and locked up in the oceans. Oceans store a surprising amount of carbon from burned vegetation, for example as a result of wildfires and managed burning. The research team describe it as a natural - if unexpected - quirk of the Earth system.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200603100514.htm