Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

A new study finds that about 31 million people worldwide live in coastal regions that are 'highly vulnerable' to future tropical storms and sea-level rise driven by climate change. But in some of those regions, powerful defenses are located just offshore, in the forms of mangroves and coral reefs, key buffers that could help cushion the blow against future tropical storms and rising waters.

