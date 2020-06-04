EPA Administrator Wheeler’s Remarks About Cleaner Air Are “Shameless and Misleading”

Category: Environment Hits: 5
Written by Moms Clean Air Force
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler just gave a speech trying to take credit for America’s relatively clean air without acknowledging that he is trying to undo all the protections that created it.
“Wheeler’s speech only makes sense if he’s trying to praise past U.S. Presidents who put in place strong clean air rules – rules the Trump administration has been relentlessly trying to dismantle,” said Vickie Patton, General Counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund and a co-founder of Moms Clean Air Force: “This is like someone with a wrecking ball admiring the building they are knocking down.”
On Wheeler’s watch, EPA has undertaken a series of rollbacks that threaten to increase harmful air pollution and exacerbate the climate crisis. His attacks on these vital clean air protections would cause thousands of additional premature deaths, lead to more asthma attacks and respiratory illnesses, and lead to dirtier air in communities across the country. Many of these burdens will fall hardest on low-income and minority communities that already suffer disproportionately from air pollution.
Just since the coronavirus pandemic began, Administrator Wheeler has:
These are only the most recent of the approximately 100 rollbacks of environmental and public health protections that the Trump administration has undertaken since 2017. The administration’s shameful legacy also includes:
Wheeler’s speech also completely neglected the large body of evidence that shows too many Americans are still suffering from poor air quality, and that some types of dangerous air pollution are increasing. The American Lung Association’s 2020 State of the Air report found that 150 million Americans live in counties with unhealthy ozone or particulate pollution – a sharp increase from its reports for 2018 and 2019. The report found that many of those areas are experiencing higher levels pollution because of climate change – a trend that the administration’s rollbacks of vital climate protections will make worse.
“Wheeler’s outrageous remarks claiming credit for overall reductions in air pollution are as shameless as they are misleading,” said Patton. “Any recent progress in reducing overall air pollution has come in spite of, not because of, Wheeler’s actions. EDF will continue fighting to protect our bedrock clean air protections.”
