Etching the road to a hydrogen economy using plasma jets

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 16:05 Hits: 3

Hydrogen is a clean energy source that can be produced by splitting water molecules with light. However, it is currently impossible to achieve this on a large scale. In a recent breakthrough, scientists developed a novel method that uses plasma discharge in solution to improve the performance of the photocatalyst in the water-splitting reaction. This opens doors to exploring a number of photocatalysts that can help scale-up this reaction.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200603120549.htm