Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Living in an essentially zero-gravity environment, many deep-sea animals have evolved soft, gelatinous bodies and collect food using elaborate mucus filters. Until now, studying these delicate structures has been virtually impossible. A new study describes a unique laser-based system for constructing 3D models of diaphanous marine animals and the mucus structures they secrete.

