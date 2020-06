Articles

Wednesday, 03 June 2020

A new, hair-sprouting dollop of human skin created in the lab might one day help prevent hair loss. An article describes the hairy creation as the first hair-baring human skin organoid made with pluripotent stem cells, or the master cells present during early stages of embryonic development that later turn into specific cell types.

