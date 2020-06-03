What They Are Saying: Administrator Wheeler announces selection of 14 individuals to serve on re-established Great Lakes Advisory Board

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

Muskegon, Mich. (June 3, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced membership of the Great Lakes Advisory Board (GLAB) , an EPA federal advisory committee, at Grand Valley State University’s Annis Water Resource Institute with U.S. Congressmen Bill Huizenga (MI-02) and Fred Upton (MI-06). Administrator Wheeler re-established the GLAB in December 2018 to provide advice and recommendations on matters related to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) and the implementation of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement between the United States and Canada. Here is what elected officials are saying:

U.S. Congressman Bill Huizenga, Co-Chair of the House Great Lakes Task Force: “By reconstituting the Great Lakes Advisory Board, President Trump and Administrator Wheeler continue to make the Great Lakes a national priority. With the selection of Dr. Alan Steinman to serve on the board, it’s clear the research being done by his team at Grand Valley State University’s Annis Water Resources Institute will play an even greater role in protecting, preserving, and strengthening the Great Lakes for future generations.”

U.S. Congressman Fred Upton: “The good folks of southwest Michigan and across the state understand the value and beauty of the Great Lakes. Growing up on Lake Michigan’s shoreline, this issue is deeply personal to me. The Great Lakes Advisory Board – with its different backgrounds and perspectives – will serve an important role in preserving and protecting the Great Lakes for generations to come.”

Senator Rob Portman (OH), Co-Chair of the Senate Great Lakes Task Force: “I’m pleased to see Administrator Wheeler continue to prioritize the Great Lakes and congratulate the Ohioans who have been appointed to serve on this board, which will play an important role in providing advice and recommendations on how best to preserve our Great Lakes. I look forward to working with the board on protecting the health of the Great Lakes and the tourism and industry that it supports.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine: “The Great Lakes are a precious natural resource for Ohio and provides drinking water for nearly three million Ohioans. I commend the US EPA for moving forward with the Great Lakes Advisory Board, which will provide recommendations on how to improve efforts to protect and restore the Great Lakes, and appointing four very knowledgeable representatives from Ohio, including Scudder Mackey, chief of the Office of Coastal Management in our Ohio Department of Natural Resources.”

Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14), Co-Chair of the House Great Lakes Task Force: “I applaud Administrator Wheeler for re-establishing the Great Lakes Advisory Board. By doing so, EPA is taking an important step forward in our critical effort to protect and preserve the Great Lakes. I am extremely proud that several Ohioans, including Ms. Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells and Mr. Scudder Mackey, have been chosen to serve on the Advisory Board. Buckeyes know that the Great Lakes are an invaluable natural resource and economic powerhouse and I have no doubt that they will contribute greatly to the implementation of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement between the United States and Canada.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Co-Chair of the House Great Lakes Task Force : “Congratulations to two of Ohio’s own who will serve on the Great Lakes Advisory Board. Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells and Scudder Mackey bring a wealth of experience to the water quality issues our region faces. The Great Lakes are the lifeblood of our region, and will be served by the expertise and key insights of the diverse experience of the advisory board. I was pleased to join across the aisle with Congressman Joyce and others to ensure the advisory committee authorization was extended, which brings today’s announcement effort full circle.”

Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08): “Thank you to Administrator Wheeler for reestablishing the Great Lakes Advisory Board to make recommendations related to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and for naming Jeff Stollenwork of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority to the Board. Duluth is home to the largest freshwater port in the world, allowing our rural economies to access Lake Superior and the world’s economies. Having expertise from our district is critical to ensuring robust commercial activity, environmental stewardship, and continuing a strong tradition of recreating on the Great Lakes.”

Congresswoman Gwen Moore (WI-04): “The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) is a great success story for our region and the input of stakeholders like the Great Lakes Advisory Board is a key reason for that success. GLRI funding is critical, but advice and input from local stakeholders is an importance component of shaping program priorities. A few years ago, I fought to ensure this board would be renewed because I know how importance of its work to clean up the Great Lakes and protect our communities. I applaud the selection of these individuals and look forward to working with them to support our common goal: protecting this national treasure for present and future generations.”

Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06): “The health and well-being of the Great Lakes is of paramount importance to Wisconsin’s Sixth District, which covers about 90 miles of shoreline along Lake Michigan. I am glad that the Trump Administration and the EPA are recognizing the importance of the Great Lakes and look forward to working with the Great Lakes Advisory Board to keep these waters healthy as both natural resources and vital economic drivers for America.”

Congressman Bob Gibbs (OH-07): “As one of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiatives’ greatest champions, I’m very glad to see strong Ohio representation on the EPA’s Great Lakes Advisory Board. Ohio has made great progress in rehabilitating and improving Lake Erie, and that experience will be helpful in ensuring the GLRI’s continued success. As a farmer, I understand how important it is to engage a wide range of stakeholders. The GLRI has helped fund or spearhead important projects that benefit the entire Great Lakes region like Asian carp prevention and habitat restoration. The Great Lakes Advisory Board will help the EPA make informed decisions with the regional and local input necessary for it to succeed.”

For more information, visit: https://glri.us/glab