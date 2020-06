Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 15:33 Hits: 0

The prompt, precise, and massive detection of a virus is the key to combat infectious diseases such as Covid-19. A new viral diagnostic strategy using reactive polymer-grafted, double-stranded RNAs will serve as a pre-screening tester for a wide range of viruses with enhanced sensitivity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200601113324.htm