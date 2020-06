Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 19:13 Hits: 4

A research team found that haptic feedback (such as vibration feedback) causes distraction, but this loss of focus lasts only for about one second. The findings can help designers improve the usability of notification features in devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200602151321.htm