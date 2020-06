Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Researchers say early diagnosis of a life-threatening blood clot in the lungs led to swifter treatment intervention in COVID-19 patients. A new study finds that 51 percent of patients found to have a pulmonary embolism, or PE, were diagnosed in the Emergency Department, the entry point for patients being admitted to the hospital.

