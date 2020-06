Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 20:28 Hits: 6

The federal government will temporarily allow some impurities in alcohol-based hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic, a reversal from tighter restrictions on such impurities imposed in April.The new guidance from the Food and Drug...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/500758-trump-administration-reverses-course-will-allow-impurities-in-hand