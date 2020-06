Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 17:05 Hits: 3

Researchers have identified a gene that causes an aggressive form of breast cancer to rapidly grow. More importantly, they have also discovered a way to ''turn it off'' and inhibit cancer from occurring. The animal study results have been so compelling that the team is now working on FDA approval to begin clinical trials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200602130507.htm