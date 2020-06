Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 15:00 Hits: 3

Tiger snakes living in Perth's urban wetlands are accumulating toxic heavy metals in their livers, suggesting that their habitats -- critical, local ecosystems -- are contaminated and the species may be suffering as a result.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200602110059.htm