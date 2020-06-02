The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Latest climate models show more intense droughts to come

Category: Environment Hits: 3

An analysis of new climate model projections shows southwestern Australia and parts of southern Australia will see longer and more intense droughts due to a lack of rainfall caused by climate change. But Australia is not alone. Across the globe, several important agricultural and forested regions in the Amazon, Mediterranean and southern Africa can expect more frequent and intense rainfall droughts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200602110121.htm

