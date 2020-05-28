Survey identifies learning opportunities related to health impacts of climate change

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020

An international survey of Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education (GCCHE) membership found that the majority of members -- health professions schools and programs, including medical, nursing, and public health -- offer learning opportunities related to the health impacts of climate change, yet many also encountered challenges in instituting or developing curricula. The results of the survey provide a baseline assessment of the state of climate-health education internationally among health professions institutions.

