The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Survey identifies learning opportunities related to health impacts of climate change

Category: Environment Hits: 1

An international survey of Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education (GCCHE) membership found that the majority of members -- health professions schools and programs, including medical, nursing, and public health -- offer learning opportunities related to the health impacts of climate change, yet many also encountered challenges in instituting or developing curricula. The results of the survey provide a baseline assessment of the state of climate-health education internationally among health professions institutions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200528160521.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version