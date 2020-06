Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 19:21 Hits: 3

Scientists with NASA's first asteroid sample return mission, OSIRIS-REx, are gaining a new understanding of asteroid Bennu's carbon-rich material and signature "spinning-top" shape. The team has discovered that the asteroid's shape and hydration levels provide clues to the origins and histories of this and other small bodies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200601152146.htm