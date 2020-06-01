The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID-19 outbreak lasts days longer for each day's delay in social distancing

A new analysis of COVID-19 outbreaks in 58 cities has found that places that took longer to begin implementing social distancing measures spent more time with the virus rapidly spreading than others that acted more quickly. Epidemiological researchers have published research finding every day a city delayed implementing social distancing measures after the appearance of a first case added 2.4 days to the length of the outbreak.

