Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 21:33 Hits: 3

A group of lawmakers is pushing Congress to address oil and gas wells that have been abandoned or whose operators are unknown in a future coronavirus stimulus package.So-called orphan wells emit both methane and carbon dioxide, according to the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/500541-democrats-want-congress-to-help-plug-orphan-oil-and-gas-wells