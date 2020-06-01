The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lessening water quality problems caused by hurricane-related flooding

June 1 is the start of hurricane season in the Atlantic, and with 2020 predicted to be particularly active, residents in coastal regions are keeping watchful eyes on the weather. Flooding is often the most damaging effect of tropical storms, and it can disproportionately affect vulnerable people and ecosystems. Researchers have studied water quality impacts of two recent hurricanes in North Carolina and suggest interventions to protect susceptible areas.

