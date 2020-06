Articles

A research team has created an Ice Favorability Index. The geological model explains the process for ice formation at the poles of the moon, and mapped the terrain, which includes craters that may hold ice deposits. The model, accounts for what asteroid impacts on the surface of the moon may do to deposits of ice found meters beneath the surface.

