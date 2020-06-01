Trump’s EPA Has Become a Captive of the Chemical Industry

Category: Environment Hits: 6
Written by Moms Clean Air Force
This excerpt was written by Richard Denison, Ph.D., EDF Lead Senior Scientist:
“The agency’s goal is to allow the commercialization of products,” said EPA associate deputy assistant administrator for new chemicals Lynn Dekleva.
How the Trump EPA has implemented – in our view, twisted – the 2016 reforms made to the review process for new chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). Decision after decision over the last 3.5 years under this administration has undercut public health and benefitted industry interests, despite some noble efforts by career staff to chart a better course. In recent weeks the Trump EPA’s intentions have been even more clearly revealed, thanks to the trade press’s reporting of EPA political appointees’ comments delivered to industry audiences. That’s what this post is about.
EPA is prioritizing speed to market above all else, and to do so it has made weakening changes to every aspect of its new chemical reviews:
EPA has couched these moves as being responsive to the concerns of “stakeholders” and as “enhancing transparency,” with nary a nod to their virtually one-sided nature.
But in recent weeks the Trump EPA’s intentions have been clearly revealed, thanks to the trade press’s reporting of EPA political appointees’ comments, made most recently in a series of pay-per-view weekly webinars sponsored by the American Chemistry Council, held in lieu of its annual GlobalChem conference. While that conference has always featured a steady stream of EPA staff seeking to account for their actions to an industry audience, the comments dribbling out over the last few weeks attributed to EPA speakers have been particularly illuminating…
