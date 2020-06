Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 12:25 Hits: 0

Researchers have demonstrated that physical activity prompts a clean-up of muscles as the protein ubiquitin tags onto worn-out proteins, causing them to be degraded. This prevents the accumulation of damaged proteins and helps keep muscles healthy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200528082552.htm