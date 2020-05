Articles

After a severe drought gripped the Prairie Pothole Region of the U.S. and Canada in the 1980s, populations of almost all dabbling duck species that breed there have recovered. But not northern pintails. Now, a new study suggests why -- they have been caught in an ecological trap.

