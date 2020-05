Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 23:07 Hits: 4

Scientists have developed a method they believe will help epidemiologists more efficiently predict the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their new study outlines a solution to the SIR epidemic model, which is commonly used to predict how many people are susceptible to, infected by, and recovered from viral epidemics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200529190734.htm