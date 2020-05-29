The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Study charts developmental map of inner ear sound sensor in mice

A team of researchers has generated a developmental map of a key sound-sensing structure in the mouse inner ear. Scientists analyzed data from 30,000 cells from mouse cochlea, the snail-shaped structure of the inner ear. The results provide insights into the genetic programs that drive the formation of cells important for detecting sounds and the underlying causes for some forms of inner ear hearing loss.

