Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 12:00 Hits: 4

Measurements of particles called B mesons deviate from predictions. Alone, each anomaly looks like a fluke, but their collective drift is more suggestive.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/what-do-the-quark-oddities-at-the-large-hadron-collider-mean