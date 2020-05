Articles

Patients undergoing surgery after contracting coronavirus are at greatly increased risk of postoperative death, a new global study reveals. Researchers found that amongst SARS-CoV-2 infected patients who underwent surgery, mortality rates approach those of the sickest patients admitted to intensive care after contracting the virus in the community.

