Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 21:29 Hits: 6

The Trump administration is proposing to fast track logging on public lands, introducing two proposals Thursday that would limit the environmental review of new projects.The proposals from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) would eliminate a 15-day...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/500190-trump-administration-looks-to-fast-track-logging-on-public-lands