Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 12:00 Hits: 7

The diagnostics industry favors wealthy countries, but the rest of the world needs tests, too. Stanford bioengineer Manu Prakash thinks "frugal science can help.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/covid-19-testing-is-expensive-it-doesnt-have-to-be