Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 13:31 Hits: 7

Analysis of the material on two Iron Age altars discovered at the entrance to the 'holy of holies' of a shrine at Tel Arad in the Beer-sheba Valley, Israel, were found to contain cannabis and frankincense, according to new article.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200529093125.htm