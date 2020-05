Articles

Published on Friday, 29 May 2020

The IRS late Thursday provided guidance for expanding a tax credit that encourages the use of still-developing technology to remove carbon from the atmosphere.The long-awaited update to the regulations for carbon capture tax credits...

