Autism severity can change substantially during early childhood

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 20:05 Hits: 3

A new study found that around 30 percent of young children with autism have less severe autism symptoms at age 6 than they did at age 3, with some children losing their autism diagnoses entirely. It also found that girls tend to show greater reduction and less rise in their autism symptom severity than boys with autism. Children with higher IQs were more likely to show a reduction in their symptoms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200528160501.htm