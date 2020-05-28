The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

gnomAD Consortium releases its first major studies of human genetic variation

For the last eight years, the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) Consortium (and its predecessor, the Exome Aggregation Consortium, or ExAC), has been working with geneticists around the world to compile and study more than 125,000 exomes and 15,000 whole genomes from populations around the world. Now, in seven articles, gnomAD Consortium scientists describe their first set of discoveries from the database, showing the power of this vast collection of data.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200528160503.htm

