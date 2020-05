Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 10:25 Hits: 4

This week on Eco Africa we visit a chimpanzee sanctuary on Ngamba Island that is trying to keep the coronavirus at bay, see how two men in Cairo are making large sculptures from trash and fly with Kenya's butterflies.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/welcome-to-the-latest-edition-of-eco-africa/a-53613068?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss