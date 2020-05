Articles

Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020

Renewable energy consumption in the U.S. topped coal consumption in 2019, the first time this has occurred in more than 130 years. The last time renewable energy was more widely consumed than coal was prior to 1885, when wood was the main...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/500029-renewables-top-coal-in-the-us-for-the-first-time-in-more-than-130