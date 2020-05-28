St. Louis County Official Appointed to EPA Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee

Category: Environment Hits: 3
05/28/2020
Environmental News
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
(Lenexa, Kan., May 28, 2020) - A St. Louis County Department of Health (DOH) manager has been appointed by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler as one of 28 members of the Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee (CHPAC). Joyce Heard, DOH environmental protection manager, was selected by EPA from a pool of more than 60 highly-qualified candidates.
“Protecting children’s health is a top priority of mine for the Agency,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I appreciate the hard work and invaluable contributions of the CHPAC, and after an open and public process, I am glad to appoint this new group of experts from a wide range of disciplines who will further contribute to the committee’s work.”
The CHPAC is a body of external representatives from a cross-section of stakeholder perspectives including research, academia, health care, legal, state, environmental organizations, and local and tribal governments. CHPAC members reflect the geographic diversity needed to ensure that the CHPAC represents all 10 EPA regions and a variety of communities across our country. The CHPAC advises EPA on regulations, research, and communications related to children's environmental health.
Selections for the three-year term were made in accordance with the CHPAC[1] charter to achieve balance and diversity in terms of geographic location, gender, ethnicity, and stakeholder perspective.
