Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 15:58 Hits: 2

The existence of a planet the size of Earth around the closest star in the solar system, Proxima Centauri, has been confirmed by a team of scientists. The planet, Proxima b, has a mass of 1.17 earth masses and is located in the habitable zone of its star. This breakthrough has been possible thanks to measurements using ESPRESSO, the most accurate spectrograph currently in operation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200528115804.htm