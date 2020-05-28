The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Who were the Canaanites? New insight from 73 ancient genomes

Category: Environment Hits: 2

The people who lived in the area known as the Southern Levant -- which is now recognized as Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Lebanon, and parts of Syria -- during the Bronze Age (circa 3500-1150 BCE) are referred to in ancient biblical texts as the Canaanites. Now, researchers have new insight into the Canaanites' history based on a new genome-wide analysis of ancient DNA collected from 73 individuals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200528115829.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version