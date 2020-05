Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 18:08 Hits: 5

An internal watchdog said Thursday that a lack of communication at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prevented the agency from monitoring chemical levels in a North Carolina river that became contaminated.The Office of Inspector General...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499953-internal-watchdog-faults-epas-lack-of-communication-in