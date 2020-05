Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 10:31 Hits: 2

Solar energy has fallen in cost faster than experts predicted. How did electricity from photovoltaic panels get so cheap?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/plunging-solar-energy-prices-spell-bright-future-for-clean-electricity/a-53590607?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss