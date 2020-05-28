EPA Opens Comment Period on Proposed Cleanup Plan for Keystone Corridor Superfund Site in Indianapolis

News Releases from Region 05

Comment period runs June 1 - June 30

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-050

INDIANAPOLIS (May 28, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will take public comments starting June 1 on its proposal to clean up Operable Unit 1 (OU1) of the Keystone Corridor Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site in Indianapolis. OU1 is the main source of groundwater contamination and resulting soil vapor contamination at the site.

High concentrations of volatile organic contamination are present underneath the former Tuchman Cleaners property. EPA proposes applying energy (such as heat or steam) underground to mobilize, turn into vapor, capture and treat the contaminants.

EPA will make its plan final after reviewing all comments. The proposed cleanup plan may be modified based on new information or public comments.

Comments on the proposed plan can be submitted between June 1 and June 30, 2020, in these ways:

By linking to the public comment form: www.epa.gov/superfund/keystone-corridor-groundwater

By mail: Heriberto León, Community Involvement Coordinator, U.S. EPA Region 5,77 W. Jackson Blvd. (RE-19J), Chicago, IL 60604.

By email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

By phone: call 312-886-6662 and leave a voice mail message.

To read the proposed plan, view a slide presentation or find out more information about the site: www.epa.gov/superfund/keystone-corridor-groundwater .

