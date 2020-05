Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 17:47 Hits: 4

The largest decline in global energy investment ever recorded is expected this year as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the industry, according to a new analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Overall, the IEA determined...

