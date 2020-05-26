Designing a flexible material to protect buildings, military personnel

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 21:38 Hits: 0

Shake, rattle and roll. Even though they are miles from the epicenter of an earthquake, buildings can collapse due to how an earthquake energy makes the ground shake and rattle. Now, a team of engineers has designed a flexible material that can help buildings withstand multiple waves of energy traveling through a solid material, including the simultaneous forward and backward and side-to-side motions found in earthquakes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200526173821.htm