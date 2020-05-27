The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Public parks guaranteeing sustainable well-being

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers have ascertained how green spaces contribute to the well-being of city-dwellers. The research shows that parks play an essential role in the well-being of individuals, regardless of their social class, and that they cannot be replaced by other venues where people meet, such as shopping centers. When these parks are closed -- as during the COVID-19 pandemic -- it intensifies inequalities in well-being.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200527105025.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version