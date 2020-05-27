Winds spread PFAS pollution far from a manufacturing facility

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Concerns about environmental and health risks of some fluorinated carbon compounds used to make non-stick coatings and fire-fighting foams have prompted manufacturers to develop substitutes, but these replacements are increasingly coming under fire themselves. To get a handle on the scope of the problem, scientists have been studying how widely these chemicals have contaminated the environment. Now, researchers report that, in one case, they have dispersed more broadly than previously realized.

