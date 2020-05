Articles

Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Resembling giant mealworms, superworms (Zophobas atratus) are beetle larvae that are often sold in pet stores as feed for reptiles, fish and birds. In addition to their relatively large size (about 2 inches long), these worms have another superpower: They can degrade polystyrene plastic. Now, researchers have linked this ability to a strain of bacteria that lives in the larvae's gut.

