Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 21:38 Hits: 5

Researchers have found that the chance of a false negative result -- when a virus is not detected in a person who actually is, or recently has been, infected -- is greater than 1 in 5 and, at times, far higher.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200526173832.htm